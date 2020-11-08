Edna "Elaine" Helms CarterMay 14, 1948 - November 6, 2020Mrs. Edna "Elaine" Helms Carter, 72, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, surrounded by her family.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, at West Concord Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jimmy Barrett, of Poplar Grove Baptist Church. The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery.Elaine was born on May 14, 1948, in Concord, to the late Edna Blackwelder Helms and Elmer Helms Sr. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Donald Carter.Spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter was one of Elaine's favorite pastimes. She also enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, and working in the yard.She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Carter and husband, Gary Carpenter, of Kannapolis, Julie Tucker and husband, Geoff, of Harrisburg; brothers, Elmer Helms Jr. and wife, Alice, Ed Helms and wife, Mary, Ernest Helms and wife, Becky, Bobby Helms and wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Kayla Mabrey, Lauren Tucker, Robbie Tucker; and great-granddaughter, Charli Mabrey.Wilkinson Funeral Home