William "Bill" W. Briggs



April 30, 1951 - October 31, 2020



Mr. William "Bill" Wade Briggs, 69, passed away peacefully from prostate cancer Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.



Bill was born April 30, 1951, to Marjorie Seely Briggs and the late William G. Briggs. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas.



Survivors include his wife, Susan (the love of his life); mother, Marjorie; youngest brothers (and best friends), Fred and Greg; sister-in-law, Dianne; as well as many extended family members and very dear friends.



Bill's true passion for life began Jan. 2, 1996, when he entered recovery. Since then, he realized his true calling, helping others recover from alcoholism and drug addiction. Bill went back to school, became an addiction counselor and practiced in this field before succumbing to cancer. He was always upbeat and positive, even in the face of deadly disease. Bill believed life was about love, compassion, and kindness.



A memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lady's Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.



Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory



268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.