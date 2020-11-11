Norris T. SherrillOctober 20, 1931 - November 6, 2020Norris T. Sherrill, 89, of Concord, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.Born Oct. 20, 1931, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late H. Bruner and Beatrice Upright Sherrill.Mr. Sherrill was the principal at Enochville School for 36 years. After retirement, he loved traveling with the love of his life, his late wife, JoAnn Brooks Sherrill. He enjoyed watching westerns and was quite the history buff. He was a very gifted artist and wood carver. While remembered for all of the things aforementioned, he will be remembered by his family as the loving husband to JoAnn, father to his children, grandfather to his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild.Norris is survived by his son, Brent Sherrill and wife, Debbie, of Concord; four grandchildren, Laura Mullis and husband, Jason, of Concord, Lindsey DeArmas and husband, Roberto, of Kannapolis, Jeremy Sherrill and wife, Helga, of Mooresville and Jessica Galagan and husband, Steve, of Concord; sister in-law, Ann Sherrill; nine great-grandchildren; and one great–great-grandchild.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dana Sherrill; and two brothers, Gary and Larry Sherrill.A graveside service was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park. The family planned to receive friends at the graveside, after the service.Whitley's Funeral Home