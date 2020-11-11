Helen Shepherd JarvisSeptember 7, 1934 - November 6, 2020Helen Shepherd Jarvis went to be with the Lord Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, from Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel officiated by the Rev. Kevin McCormac. The family will greet friends following the service.Helen was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Concord, to the late Gideon Wilmer Shepherd and Bessie Lee Butner Shepherd. She was retired from R.H. Bouligny Electrical Contractors.Those left to cherish her memory includes her beloved husband, Jerry Edward Jarvis Sr., married June 7, 1956, in Concord; children, Jerry Edward Jarvis Jr., of Concord, Teresa Louise Jarvis Mahoney of Washington D.C., Donna Jarvis Goodman of Mt. Pleasant, andAlan Jarvis of Atlanta Ga.; grandchildren, Miranda Lynn Brown, Julia Ann Goodman Nugent, Leigh Ann Battocchi, Shawn Gray Mahoney, Jacob Edward Mahoney; and great-grandson, Caelin Paul Payne.Memorials can he made to Mt. Pleasant Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1076, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.Wilkinson Funeral Home