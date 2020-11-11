Michael Eugene BloomMr. Michael Eugene Bloom, 77, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home, in Locust.A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at Albemarle First Assembly, where he was a member. Pastor John Murray will officiate. Interment at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis will follow.Mr. Bloom was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Elkhart, Ind. He was a son of the late Robert Bloom and Clarabelle Sanford Quirin. He was a veteran of U.S. Marines. He owned and operated Kodiak Construction where he invented a Freezer Door Bumper Guard which is patented and widely used. As an avid outdoor man, Mr. Bloom spent much time hunting, fishing, walking, and creating.Mr. Bloom is survived by his wife of 10 years, Patsy Clowney Bloom; three children, Charlie Bloom (Suzi) of Claypool, Ind., Angela Sharpe (Aaron) of China Grove and Michael "Chick" Bloom Jr. (Danielle) of Kannapolis; four bonus children, Everett "Donnie" Cruse (Jim) of Martinsburg, W.Va., Cory Cruse (Melinda) of Climax, Dr. Johni Cruse Craig (Marvin) of Lithonia, Ga., and Crystal Cruse of Kannapolis; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 North First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory