Michael Eugene Bloom
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Michael Eugene Bloom

Mr. Michael Eugene Bloom, 77, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at his home, in Locust.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, at Albemarle First Assembly, where he was a member. Pastor John Murray will officiate. Interment at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis will follow.

Mr. Bloom was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Elkhart, Ind. He was a son of the late Robert Bloom and Clarabelle Sanford Quirin. He was a veteran of U.S. Marines. He owned and operated Kodiak Construction where he invented a Freezer Door Bumper Guard which is patented and widely used. As an avid outdoor man, Mr. Bloom spent much time hunting, fishing, walking, and creating.

Mr. Bloom is survived by his wife of 10 years, Patsy Clowney Bloom; three children, Charlie Bloom (Suzi) of Claypool, Ind., Angela Sharpe (Aaron) of China Grove and Michael "Chick" Bloom Jr. (Danielle) of Kannapolis; four bonus children, Everett "Donnie" Cruse (Jim) of Martinsburg, W.Va., Cory Cruse (Melinda) of Climax, Dr. Johni Cruse Craig (Marvin) of Lithonia, Ga., and Crystal Cruse of Kannapolis; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Stanly and the Uwharrie, 960 North First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Albemarle First Assembly
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Albemarle First Assembly
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
