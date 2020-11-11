Menu
David O'Neal Barr
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
David O'Neal Barr

Mr. David O'Neal Barr, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

A private graveside service was scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Kannapolis Cemetery. Mr. Stanley Stodard officiated.

Mr. Barr was born Dec. 4, 1927, in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late Andrew Jasper Barr and Minnie Estelle Lail Barr. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proud member of the Cabarrus County Leaf Patrol. David cherished his leaves, his military service and his dog, Ladybug.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise White Barr; son, Steven Barr; and three sisters, Betty, Ruth, and Evelyn.

Mr. Barr is survived by two daughters, Robin Trexler and husband, Mike, of Salisbury and Lori Shue and husband, Terry, of Concord; son, Phil Barr and wife, Diane, of Kannapolis; two brothers, Paul Barr and Bobby Barr, both of Kannapolis; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County, P.O. Box 5347, Concord, NC 28026.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Graveside service
Kannapolis Cemetery
