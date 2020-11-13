Menu
Ann Johnson Griggs
Ann Johnson Griggs

November 12, 2020

Mrs. Ann Johnson Griggs, 96, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Accordius Health of Concord.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Jim Hood. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Hartsville, S.C.

A full obituary will be posted in the next edition.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
