Faye Lambert Terry, 83, of Albemarle, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Faye was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Stanly County, to the late Paul and Fannie Lambert. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Louise Burleson and Jahala Almond; and grandson, Patrick Terry.

Faye was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 15 years.

Survivors include beloved husband of 62 years, Troy Belvin Terry Jr. of Albemarle; son, Douglas Belvin Terry; daughter, Cathy Morrison and husband, Ira; grandson, Derrek Terry and wife, Heather; great-grandaughter, Oakley Terry; brother, Dwight Lambert and wife, Judy; sister, Nancy Eudy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St., Albemarle, NC 28001
Nov
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
522 N 2nd St., Albemarle, NC 28001
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Albemarle
I'm really going to miss my Faye. She always wanted to give hugs and kisses to everyone. She was the sweetest lady and was ready to help all the time.
Rhiannon Miller
Friend
November 17, 2020