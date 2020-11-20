Jean Allen McGraw



April 9, 1935 - November 6, 2020



Jean Allen McGraw, 85, of Winston, Ga., passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.



Jean was born April 9, 1935, in Stanly County, to the late Julian S. and Edna Walters Allen.



A private graveside service was held by the family Monday, Nov. 9.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thad K. McGraw.



Jean retired at age 80 from Walmart, where she enjoyed conversations with the many friends she met there. She was a great listener and advisor.



Granny, as known by many, not just her family, looked forward to annual trips to Vegas with her daughters. She was an avid card player and worker of jigsaw puzzles. Granny got the most pleasure from being with her family. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom she was so proud and gave unconditional love.



She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Cynthia and Gary Porter, Micki and John Nicholson; grandchildren, Blair and Lee Peeples, Carrie and Doug Bailey; and her favorite loves, her four great-grandchildren, Madison and Harrison Peeples, Laina and Aubrey Bailey.



Her beautiful smile and laughter will remain in our hearts forever.



Honor/memorial gifts can be made in Jean's name by donating blood to your local Red Cross or to the Endometrial Cancer Research online at Winship Cancer Institute Honor and Memorial Gifts, download "Winship Online Giving Form" and send check to: Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University Development Office, 1762 Clifton Rd., Ste. 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. For questions or help call 404-778-5175.



Whitley Garner at Rosehaven



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.