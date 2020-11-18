The Rev. Ken CraigSeptember 12, 1929 - November 15, 2020The Rev. Kenneth P. Craig, of Huntersville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Novant Huntersville.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Ken was born Sept. 12, 1929, in Laurens County, S.C., to the late Edgar Drennan Craig and Sara Patterson Craig. He was raised in Gastonia. Ken was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Nancy Drum Craig, and three brothers.He was educated at Davidson College and Columbia Seminary, and entered the ministry in 1954. He served churches in Mississippi and in the Atlanta area, before coming to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church. There, he served for 28 years before becoming Pastor Emeritus. Ken then went to First Presbyterian Church Concord to serve as Parish Associate for 18 years, and later returned to Mallard Creek to serve in the same capacity until his death.Ken is survived by children, Beth Craig Massey and husband, Cecil, of Charlotte, David Craig and wife, Esther, and Danny Craig and wife, Vicki, all of Gastonia; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Mallard Creek Church Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262; First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 789, Concord, NC 28026; or to Crisis Assistant Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206.Wilkinson Funeral Home