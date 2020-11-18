Menu
Billy Ray Hatley
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Billy Ray Hatley

March 8, 1931 - November 17, 2020

Billy Ray Hatley, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday in Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Cemetery. Mr. Hatley will lie-in-state, at the funeral home, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.

Mr. Hatley was born March 8, 1931, in Stanly County, to the late Luther H. Hatley and Mary Page Hatley. He was a long time member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Mt. Pleasant. Billy served his country during the Korean conflict in the U.S. Army. He was a 40 plus year employee of Cannon Mills serving in many capacities from cloth examiner to inspector and foreman. He also worked for shorter periods of time for NCDOT and Cabarrus County Schools. He also enjoyed many activities in life including hunting, playing and umpiring softball, watching westerns and square dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Scott Hatley; son, Tony Hatley; daughter, Cathy Young (Mike); grandchildren, Allison, Jennifer, Amy, Kevin and Amber; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorials in Billy's honor may be made to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, P.O. Box 595, Mt. Pleasant NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com


Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
Nov
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Cemetery.
A wonderful man! Always talked to my family. My mom and dad lived beside him for years before the house was tore down and apartments put there.Will surely be missed.
Sheila Mullis
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
November 18, 2020