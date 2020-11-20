Dennis Clarence Carpenter
August 3, 1938 - November 14, 2020
Dennis Clarence Carpenter, 82, of Concord, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at his home in Concord, surrounded by his loving family.
Dennis was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Rochester, Minn., to the late Clarence Alfred Carpenter and the late Maxine Eleanor Sutherland Carpenter.
Survivors include his son, Daniel Carpenter and wife, Tami of Charlotte; daughter, Dana Carpenter of Concord; granddaughters, Nicole Rankin and husband, Wyatt, Katherine Smith and husband, Brennen, Sophia Palmer, Grace Carpenter and Faith Carpenter; great-grandson, William Rankin; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Smith; sister, Jean Norman and husband, Elgin of Kellogg, Minn.; sister, Sylvia Wright and husband, Gordon, of Concord; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dennis grew up on the family farm in Dover, Minn., which had been in the Carpenter family since the 1860s, where cows, pigs, chickens, corn, soy, and the apple orchard were a way of life. As a teenager, he loved antiques and antique cars. As a young adult, he worked at a Ford dealership and later served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, eventually moving to Charlotte, in 1962, and starting a family of his own. In 1968, he began restoring his 1940 Ford convertible and soon realized that many parts were unavailable. Knowing that others needed parts as well, in 1969, in the living room of his home, he produced his first auto parts, the 1940 Ford Dash Knobs, and from there it grew into what would become Dennis Carpenter Ford Restoration Parts, now celebrating its 50th year in Concord. His entrepreneurial spirit paved the way for him to meet people all over the world, establishing business relationships and friendships that continue to this day. He was very privileged to have a working relationship with Ford Motor Company to provide restoration parts that might have otherwise gone obsolete. Dennis leaves behind a company that he built through hard work, dedication, and a remarkable passion for the collector car hobby, as well as all the people who help make it a reality. He was very proud of and pleased to know that his son and granddaughter will continue his legacy and vision for future generations.
Many employees and friends joined in the effort to provide the best support and care, both for Dennis and his family. Special mention is given to Lisa Banks and Marisol Alaniz, for being in the journey from the beginning. Lisa managed his entire care team, among many other duties too long to list, and was willingly on call 24 hours a day. Marisol prepared his favorite meals, among many other things. The family would also like to thank the Home Instead Caregiver Team, consisting of Dee Harold-Strode, Keri Powell, Sabre Foster, Rowena Fedor, Maryann Lane and nurse, Kay Patty. Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region provided loving care in the final days. A special "Thank You," to Hospice caregivers, Sylvia Pitman, Maria Vardian, and Tiawana Miller.
In response to the ongoing health concerns and restrictions, the Carpenter family will not be present, but invites you to drop by to pay your respects as Mr. Carpenter will lie-in-state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg, 12155 University City Blvd., in Harrisburg. The family will hold a small private funeral service and burial at a later date. Friends are encouraged to visit the funeral home website to view a recording of the service that will be uploaded at a later date. Both your support and understanding are greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to Thrive Worship Center, 401 Pitts School Rd. SW, Concord, NC 28027; or Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O.B. 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or at www.hpccr.org
