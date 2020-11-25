Juanita Williams AldridgeMrs. Juanita Williams Aldridge, 96, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at PruittHealth - Town Center in Harrisburg.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, with Pastor Bryn Waddell and Dr. Garland Faw officiating.Mrs. Aldridge was born Dec. 1, 1923, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Daniel Edward Williams and Ella Lewis Williams. She was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School's Class of 1941 in Kannapolis, and was employed at Terry Products for 23 years. Juanita and her husband were members of the Gospel Trio and traveled throughout the Southeast singing. She was a charter member of City Revival Church of Kannapolis, formerly Truth Temple and a greatly respected prayer warrior.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Coy Alexander Aldridge in 1987; and a sister, Vivian Watts.Mrs. Aldridge is survived by son, Tony A. Aldridge and wife, Janet, of Mint Hill; grandson, Alan Aldridge and wife, Catherine, of Mint Hill; and granddaughter, Kim Aldridge Embrey of Charlotte; two great-grandchildren, Andrew Embrey and Luke Aldridge; and also her beloved dog, Molly.The family expresses thanks to the staff of Pruitt Health - Town Center of Harrisburg for the excellent care given to Juanita these past weeks.Flowers are welcome and appreciated or memorials may be sent to City Revival, P.O. Box 8186, Kannapolis, NC 28082.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory