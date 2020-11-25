Menu
Candy Lee Phillips
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Candy Lee Phillips

December 26, 1956 - November 20, 2020

Candy Lee Phillips, 63, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

She was born Dec. 26, 1956, in Syracuse, N.Y., to the late Francis A. Lee and Levorn R. (Scouten) Lee.

Candy enjoyed many things in life; like sitting on her back deck watching the hummingbirds, she loved her dogs Razzie and Zoey, she loved spending time at the beach and lighthouses, she loved to shop, she loved to craft and sew, she loved playing games on her tablet, she loved good food, and she loved her family. She was a loving wife, sister, and mother. She will be missed dearly, and she will be remembered fondly.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Brinkerhoff.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Victor Phillips; daughter, Ashley Phillips; and sisters, Sharon Viencek and Frances Ponto.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29, at Whitley's Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
