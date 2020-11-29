Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William David "Bill" Graham Jr.
1962 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1962
DIED
November 23, 2020
William "Bill" David Graham Jr.

August 22, 1962 - November 23, 2020

William "Bill" David Graham Jr., 58, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Bill was born Aug. 22, 1962, in Glen Ridge N.J., a son of Marie DeJohn Graham and the late William David Graham Sr.

Bill had a passion and love for all things music. He loved jazz and was a talented trumpet player. He would share his talent playing trumpet in the church band and also in community bands. He took that love for music and received a degree from Appalachian State in Music and Business Merchandising. Bill spent his career working for Walmart and retiring after 30 years. Most of that time, he spent as Store Manager at Walmart Supercenter in Chambersburg, Pa. He was involved in many charitable organizations including Kiwanis of Chambersburg.

He was devout Christian and had a strong relationship with the Lord. He modeled his life around one of his favorite verses, 1 Thessalonians 5:17. Bill attended church and served as a deacon at The Open Door Church and Charity Baptist Church. Bill was an avid reader and loved a good book. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and playing with his grandson, Liam. Bill was always altruistic touching the lives of many. He will be remembered for his generous nature and kind heart.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 38 years, Deandra Graham; daughters, Sandra and Anna Graham; grandson, Liam Keefer; brother, Jeffrey Graham and wife, Annette; and nephew, Benjamin Graham.

Services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Never forget. Always remember. Speak of him in the present tense. He is...
Denny and Linda Rotz
Friend
November 28, 2020
My first day at Walmart in 1995 was Bill’s first day at Chambersburg. It started a great experience that lasted over 10 years. Bill was very supportive as I was working towards at first getting a teaching degree and then later as I was trying to find a teaching job. Bill even tried to convince me to become a manager with Walmart. After I left Walmart for teaching, Bill was always there to help out my school with donations. Even after Bill left Chambersburg, I would go shop at Shippensburg Walmart in hopes of running into Bill and having a talk with him. He was always great to talk with. He will always hold some wonderful memories in my heart.
William Cordell
Coworker
November 28, 2020
Though I am rejoicing for Bill as he is promoted to Heaven, my heart aches for Dee, Sandy, Anna and Liam! I am thankful that I got a chance to call him "friend" and "a Brother in Christ"! I will always cherish the memories of our trip to France, attending Bible Institute and getting to serve our Lord together! I will miss his sense of humor, his kindness, his passion for music and his love for his family and friends! I love you Bill Graham and I am a better person because God allowed our paths to cross!
Bill McHugh
November 28, 2020
Dee, Sandy, Anna and Liam, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Bill was such a loving, caring, kind and compassionate man of God. He will be truly missed.
Catherine Caffee
November 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of William. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
November 27, 2020