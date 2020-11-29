Menu
Mark Frank Dayvault

August 9, 1960 - November 21, 2020

Mark Frank Dayvault, 60, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Little River, S.C. He was born Aug. 9, 1960, in Kannapolis, to Frank A. and Lorna Jean (Duvall) Dayvault, who both preceded him in death.

A resident of the North Myrtle Beach, S.C., area since 1974, he was a 1978 graduate of North Myrtle Beach High School and earned degrees in Finance & Management from the University of South Carolina in 1982. While at USC, Mark played the trumpet in the marching band and was a proud member of ATO and maintained close friendships with many of his fraternity brothers throughout the years.

Upon returning to the Grand Strand, Mark became licensed in real estate in 1984, and was involved in property management, insurance sales and franchise sales until 1992, when he decided to transition to real estate sales. Over the past 28+ years, he sold hundreds of properties while achieving Coldwell Banker and Century 21's highest awards multiple times over in his career. Mark served in nearly every capacity for the Grand Strand Board of Realtors including President, Vice President, Secretary and Local and State Director. He also served on the Nominating Committee for the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors, and the South Carolina Association of Realtors. Mark was named Realtor of the Year in 2007. In 2019, Mark decided to transition to mortgage loan finance and most recently worked as a Mortgage Banker/Loan Officer at United Bank in Little River, S.C. He always took great pride in the level of service he provided for his clients and believed in giving back to the community that had helped him so much over the years.

Mark was a devoted and loving husband, dad, son, brother and friend. He enjoyed fast cars, especially Corvettes, of which he owned a few over his life. This love of speed can be traced back to his early childhood in Kannapolis when he first began by racing slot cars at his Dad's slot car track and also his family's relationship with the family of the legendary NASCAR Winston Cup Champion, Dale Earnhardt. In fact, the auto repair shop owned by his father and uncle even built, sponsored and painted Dale Earnhardt's first race car. Mark was also an avid USC Gamecock fan and enjoyed attending football games with his fraternity brothers in Columbia when he could.

But more than any of those things, he loved his family. Mark married Kim Bracey Jan. 13, 1996, and they welcomed daughter, Peyton Olivia Dayvault, Nov. 29, 1998. His wife and daughter were everything to him. He spent as much time with them as possible and always looked forward to their annual trips to Disney World.

Mark leaves behind his wife of almost 25 years, Kim Bracey Dayvault; and daughter Peyton Olivia Dayvault of Charlotte.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Lorna; father, Frank; and brother, Keith. He was taken too soon from all who loved him and it is our earnest hope that he has finally found peace.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 1 p.m., at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex, 150 Citizens Circle, Little River, SC 29566, at the large pavilion (beside the red playground).

In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you reach out to a friend today. Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.

Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, SC

www.leefhandcrematory.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex
150 Citizens Circle, Little River, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
LEE FUNERAL HOME - LITTLE RIVER
Mark was definitely `one in a million.´ So very sad for his family and all who knew him...yet PEACE and life everlasting.
Charli McLeod
November 29, 2020
Sadden to hear of Marks passing. He and Keith became friends when they moved here in 74. Then after high school and working with Frank and Lorna they made me feel like family as well. Hard to imagine they're gone. Its my hope Kim and Payton may seek comfort in the Lord Jesus Christ for in Him one can find peace that surpasses all understanding
Danny Parker
Friend
November 28, 2020
We are saddened by the loss of Mark. Please accept our most sincere condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Loretta and Mike Dingee
Neighbor
November 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Danny Earnhardt
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 26, 2020