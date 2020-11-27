Ryan Keith Furr



October 20, 1991 - November 21, 2020



Mr. Ryan Keith Furr, 29, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home, in Wilmington.



A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, at Carolina Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Dagenhart. The family will greet friends in the cemetery, following the service.



Ryan was born Oct. 20, 1991, in Concord, to Lisa Furgerson Furr and the late Randy Keith Furr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Charles Cole and Fred J. Furgerson.



Ryan enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors, from the mountains to the beach, he loved nature. While living in Asheville, he enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, and skiing. When he moved to Wilmington, he loved spending time on the beach, as well as kayaking and surfing. Ryan never met a stranger and impacted the lives of everyone that knew him. His capacity to bring others happiness was found in his sense of humor and ever-present smile.



He is survived by his mother, Lisa Furgerson Furr and fiancé, Rodney Eudy; grandparents, Brenda C. Cole, and Raymond and Linda Furr; brother, Reid Furr and wife, Lauren; sisters, Mandy Hall and husband, Michael, and Amanda Upchurch and husband, Chris; nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved, Levi Furr, Emma and Grayson Upchurch, and Braxton and Collins Hall; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Wilkinson Funeral Home



/www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 27, 2020.