Ann Eudy PageSeptember 18, 1935 -November 26, 2020Ann Jean Eudy Page, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.Funeral services will be a private service (family only) due to COVID-19 precautions, Saturday at 2 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, where the public is invited for a graveside service, at 3:30 p.m.Mrs. Page was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Stanly County, to the late Grover and Lectie Huneycutt Eudy. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she was active in numerous church actives over the years. Ann always loved helping others; nothing brought her more joy than calling the shut-ins every Saturday. She worked for many years as a nursing assistant. She was preceded in death by husband, Lee Roy Page; and brothers and sisters, Estelle Whitley, Mattie Belle Smith, Elizabeth Furr, Gertie Allmon, Curtis Eudy, Ernest Eudy and Jessie Eudy.She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Roberts and husband, Carey, of Concord; granddaughters, Nicole Onofre and husband, Benny, and Brittany Dorsey and husband, Ron; great-grandchildren, Alex and Christian Cedillos, Carma Monroe, J.R. Monroe, Maria Flores-Cedillos; great-grandchild, Cataleya Flores-Cedillos; brother, H.D. Eudy and wife, Nell; sisters, Scenie Hunter and Peggy Hartsell and husband, J.D.The family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to her special caregivers Ervine Shue, Penny Howell, Jeanette Branch, as well as the nurses and care partners at Hospice of Cabarrus County.Memorials may be directed to Central Baptist Church, 1812 Moose Rd. Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.