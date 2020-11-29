Rear Adm. Horace B. Robertson Jr.November 13, 1923 - November 19, 2020Rear Adm. Horace B. Robertson Jr., retired U.S. Navy, of Durham, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after a brief illness.Adm. Robertson was born Nov. 13, 1923, in Kannapolis. He attended Davidson College for two years before being appointed to the Naval Academy in 1942 and graduating in 1945. He attended Georgetown University Law School, graduating in 1953.In 1970, then Capt. Robertson was tapped by Adm. Elmo R. Zumwalt, the Chief of Naval Operations, to be his special counsel, where he served for two years before his selection for rear admiral and appointment by the president as Deputy Judge Advocate General of the Navy. In 1975, the President appointed Rear Admiral Robertson as Judge Advocate General, the highest uniformed lawyer of the Navy. Admiral Robertson retired from the Navy in August 1976. Following retirement from the Navy, Rear Adm. Robertson was appointed Professor of Law at Duke University School of Law.Rear Adm. Robertson was an internationally recognized authority on the law of the sea and the law of armed conflict at sea. He served as a member of the U.S. delegation to two United Nations conferences on the law of the sea.Rear Adm. Robertson is survived by his two sons, Mark of Columbia, S.C., and James of Austin, Texas and their wives, Deborah Robertson and Melinda Taylor; four grandchildren, Emily and husband, David Bosch, Helen, Nicholas, and Julia; and great-grandson, Robertson Henry Bosch. Adm. Robertson's wife, the former Patricia "Trish" Lavell, whom he married in 1947, died in 2016.A private memorial service for Adm. Robertson was held at Epworth United Methodist Church in Durham. A celebration of his life will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, and a graveside service at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md., at a time later to be announced.In lieu of flowers, those who wish to memorialize Adm. Robertson may make a gift to the Endowment Fund of Epworth United Methodist Church in Durham; or to the Horace B. and Patricia L. Robertson Scholarship at Duke University School of Law.Hall-Wynne Funeral Service