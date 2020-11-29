Menu
Roger Dale Yost
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Roger Dale Yost

April 14, 1951 - November 21, 2020

Roger Dale Yost, 69, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday Nov. 21, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 14, 1951, in Rowan County, to the late Carl Yost and the late Mildred Taylor Yost.

Roger loved the Lord and attended Daysprings Community Church. He worked at Performance Fiber for over 30 years. Roger enjoyed golf, fishing, raising animals but most importantly, spending time with his family and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancée, Karen Draughn; son, Shawn Yost (Miah) of Concord; daughter, Paula Gobbel (Jamie) of Spencer; sister, Linda Lewis (Ronnie) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Lauren Jordan (Travis), Megan Wilder, Hayden Yost and Gannon Yost; and nephew, Chad Lewis (Amanda) of Salisbury.

A private family memorial service was held at Daysprings Community Church with Pastor Gerry Steedley officiating.

Memorials can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

The family would like to thank Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County for their care and compassion shown to Roger.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lyerly Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Roger was just the greatest person to work with. He was patient and kind and no matter how I messed up he was never ugly or unkind to me. I truly loved him and I will always miss knowing that I cannot call or see him again.
Karen, you have such a wonderful person to love you. I put have because he will always love you. So sorry for all the hurt.
Eunice Rhyne
Coworker
November 24, 2020
MELISSA TAYLOR
November 23, 2020
Great guy and wonderful coworker that I was able to share many laughs with. Thanks for all the memories my friend! R.I.P. and many thoughts and prayers going out to the family and friends
Eric Rhodes
Friend
November 22, 2020
Roger never met a stranger and no matter how he greeted you it was with the biggest smile ever. His laugh was contagious. His daughter Paula I still consider my family and friend, I’m so sorry for this tremendous loss. I will pray for your entire family. Sending love
Tammy Mesimer
Family
November 22, 2020