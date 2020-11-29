Menu
Nancy Gressle Smart

February 16, 1952 - November 27, 2020

Ms. Nancy Gressle Smart passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cabarrus.

Nancy was born Feb. 16, 1952, in Greensboro, to the late Charles Edward Gressle and Gloria Roberts Gressle.

Nancy is survived by her beloved friend, Mark Stansbury; daughters, Laura Smart of Wilmington, Sandy Reynolds of Concord, and Becky Eisbrenner of Raleigh. She is also survived by Eric Reynolds of Concord and Becky's husband, Chris, of Raleigh; grandchildren, Carter Reynolds, Ziva Nobles, Joshua Eisbrenner, Hannah Eisbrenner, and Rachel Cowan; sister, Gale Stanley and husband, Dallas; brothers, Charles Gressle Jr. and Don Gressle and Rosemary; and many nieces and nephews.

Her daughters would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the Critical Care team at Atrium Health-Cabarrus for their selfless care, kindness and their commitment to helping families navigate difficult times.

After safely quarantining, family and friends will gather to celebrate her life and honor her final wishes.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
