Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Janet Wright
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1945
DIED
November 29, 2020
Janet Wright

April 10, 1945 - November 29, 2020

Janet Marie Bass Wright, 75, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

She was born April 10, 1945, in Iredell County, to the late Earl Jackson Bass and Frances Virginia Wallace Bass Overcash. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Derald Monroe Wright, in 2009.

Janet spent her career as a registered nurse at Cabarrus Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She received the very first life-time achievement award, prior to her retirement. In her free time, she loved to read and cook. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, David J. Wright and wife, Emily, of Mooresville and Jason L. Wright of the home; two grandchildren, Meredith Wright and Thomas Wright; two brothers, Jack (Red) Bass and Billy (Joan) Bass; and sister, Doris (Tommy) Lytton.

Janet will lie-in-state from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Whitley's Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Attn: Rose Liberto Nursing Scholarship, Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation, 920 Church St. N, Concord, NC 28025.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Lying in State
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
Janet was a very special lady..I will always be thankful for her friendship and her support when we worked together at the hospital..prayers for her family..
Betty Martin
December 1, 2020