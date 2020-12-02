Menu
Anna Marie Cunningham
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Anna Marie Cunningham

May 11, 1944 - November 29, 2020

Anna Marie Cunningham, 76, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, while surrounded by her family.

She was born May 11, 1944, to the late Floyd Harold Kendall and the late Virginia Mae Kendall. In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband, James Cunningham.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Anna is survived by her three children, Betsy and Tim Mauldin of Mt. Pleasant, Brian and Diane Cunningham of Mt. Pleasant, and Keith and Martha Cunningham of Salisbury. She was also a proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Brittany and Rodney Tarlton of Mt. Pleasant, Jessie and Ryan Wetzler of Mt. Pleasant, Morgan and Stephen Barnhardt of Mt. Pleasant, Scotty Mauldin and Chris Mauldin; and great-grandchildren, Bryson, Cheyenne, Hope, and Waylon.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Anna to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
