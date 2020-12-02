Betty Streater MitchellNovember 25, 1941 - November 28, 2020Betty Streater Mitchell, 79, of Preston Dr. in Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her residence.She was born in Mecklenburg County, Nov. 25, 1941, to the late Willie B. Streater and the late Ola Blackmon Streater.Betty was educated in the Cabarrus County School Systems, and was formerly employed with Fieldcrest Cannon. She was a member of First Congregational Church of Mt. Pleasant, where she served as Secretary and Treasurer.The funeral services will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at the Frist Congregational Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Clifford Streater; sister, Elnora S. Heilig; brothers, Thomas Streater, Freddie Streater, Albert Streater, and Floyd Streater.Those left to cherish her memory includes two daughters, Sherrie M. Wade (Eugene) and Rosaland Mitchell, both of Mt. Pleasant; stepson, Barry Spears (Bonita) of Concord; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Clark Funeral Home, Inc.