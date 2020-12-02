Joyce Goodnight LunsfordAugust 23, 1939 - November 30, 2020Joyce Goodnight Lunsford, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Cabarrus County, to the late Otha Victor Goodnight and Vera Mae Morris Goodnight.Joyce was a graduate of King's College in Charlotte. She worked at Fieldcrest Cannon for over 30 years. She was a member of Bethpage UMC, and she enjoyed traveling to the beach and to Charleston, S.C., with her husband, William, who passed away in 2012. They were married for 48 years. Joyce loved spending time, with her family the most. She will be dearly missed.She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lunsford 2012.Those left to cherish her memory are son, Patrick Lunsford (Nikki) of Monroe; daughter, Angela Joyce (William Jr.) of Gastonia; and three grandchildren, Cameron and Heath Lunsford, and Ann Joyce.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, at Whitley's Funeral Home with the Rev. Wesley Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will see friends after the service.Memorials may be made to Glenn Kaiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144.Whitley's Funeral Home