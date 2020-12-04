Kenneth Ray "Red" Barbee
August 16, 1940 - November 29, 2020
Mr. Kenneth Ray "Red" Barbee, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at University Atrium Hospital in Charlotte.
A native of Stanly County, he was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Stanfield. He graduated from Stanfield High School in 1958, where he was a standout baseball player and member of the 1957 Albemarle Post 76 American Legion Championship Team. Upon graduation, Ken began his service in the U.S. Navy. Stationed in Pensacola, Fla., he served four years including time aboard the Naval Destroyer USS Soufley.
In 1961, he returned from service to Cabarrus County, and began his career in manufacturing. He was an entrepreneur at heart and his drive to succeed led him to build Plastics Manufacturing Incorporated in Harrisburg in 1980. He dedicated over 20 years to the industry before retiring.
In 1991 he partnered with Hendrick Sportswear and ultimately formed Motorsports Traditions which pioneered a path of distribution for NASCAR fan memorabilia. He developed personal and business relationships with over 20 top teams and drivers in NASCAR along with representing RJR's merchandising license business in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series. His vision was to connect the fan to their favorite driver through at-track merchandise rigs, full color mail in catalogs, and top-tier customer service.
Ken was a soft-spoken man who left a legacy exemplifying discipline, hard work, compassion for others, and living life to the fullest. He stood firmly in his beliefs and cared deeply for his family, friends, and employees. He was a patriot who loved his country and lived to serve others.
Ken is survived by Julia Linker, his companion of 28 years; daughters, Sonja Barbee of Statesville and Amy Barbee of Gold Hill; their mother, Roxy Barbee of Midland; grandson, Jake Barbee; sister, Doris Imlay of Charlotte; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Phoebe Alisa; his mother, Mary Webb; brothers, Herman Barbee, Carmen Barbee, and Velt "Bud" Barbee all of Locust; and sisters, Lorene Almond of Mission and Donna Sue Barbee of Salisbury.
Private graveside services will be held with full military rights at Bethel Church in Midland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Phoebe Barbee Memorial Fund, 5231 Morehead Rd., Concord NC 28027; or a charity of your choice
benefiting US veterans.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midlandwww.hartsellfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.