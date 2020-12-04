William & Blakley Harrell



November 24, 2020



William Rowdy Harrell, 30, and Blakley Peyton Lightsey Harrell, 23, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. There will be a public celebration of life Saturday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m., at Howell Field, Highway 69 South, Rowdy Harrell Way in Moundville, Ala., with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.



Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South



6100 Old Greensboro Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35405



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.