Peggy Elizabeth HelmsAugust 28, 1935 - November 30, 2020Peggy Elizabeth Helms, 85, of Concord, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her residence in Concord.Peggy was born Aug. 28, 1935, in North Carolina, to the late Homer Clyde Furr and Viola Smith Furr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie C. Helms Sr.; son, Wayne E. Helms; stepchildren, Phyllis Brawley, and Willie C. Helms Jr.; three brothers, Clyde Furr, Robert Furr, and Henry Furr; and sister, Mildred Lowder.She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, shopping, collecting, and puzzles. She retired from the textile industry in 1996 after 33 years.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Hartsell Funeral Home Concord. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel and be officiated by the Rev. Johnny Daniel.Those left to cherish her loving memory include daughter, Barbara (Steven) King of Concord, daughter, Ronda Kayi (Ray) Ashby of Salisbury; grandchildren, Marie Davis of Kannapolis, Crystal (Lee) Allie of China Grove, and James Dulin of Charlotte; great-grandchild, Kristopher Sherer of China Grove; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord