The Rev. Dr. Brady Y. Faggart Jr.Brady Y. Faggart Jr., 90, of Greensboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital.He was the son of the late Brady Y. Faggart Sr. and the late Annie Lee (Aycock) Faggart of Concord.Brady is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois McEachern Faggart of Greensboro; daughters, Laura Zahran of Greensboro and Lois (Brian) Brouillette of Saratoga, Calif.; son, Luke McEachern of Cary; grandchildren, Rachel (Michael) Dorcy of Charleston, S.C., Jeffrey Brouillette of Saratoga, Jacob (Brooke) Zahran of Greensboro, and Melanie Brouillette of Chapel Hill; great-grandchildren, Joseph and Marie Zahran; sister, Martha Kelley of Bluffton, S.C.; two nieces; and five nephews.Brady graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory in 1952 and from Chicago Seminary in 1956. He served as pastor at Good Shepherd in Hickory from 1956-1959, and St. Mark's in China Grove from 1960-1963. Brady was Synodical secretary of Christian Education in Salisbury from 1963-1966, executive director of Lutheridge in Arden from 1967-1968, and assistant to the president of the Lutheran Church in America in New York from 1969-1975. He returned to North Carolina as pastor at First Lutheran Church in Greensboro from 1975-1993. After retiring from First Lutheran, he served as interim pastor at other local congregations, and was active with La Vela Center for Spiritual Care, and Greensboro Urban Ministry's Friday morning breakfast team.Brady was a warm, loving man, who never met a stranger. He wanted to know all he could about the person he was talking with. Brady was an exceptional storyteller, incorporating his love of history and understanding of scripture into a visual sermon. His preaching took you on a journey as he painted the picture.Brady loved being outdoors, whether walking on the beach or hiking in the mountains. He enjoyed reading, music (especially hymns) and had a beautiful tenor singing voice. Brady loved to travel and, together with Lois, they were able to visit Germany, Egypt, Israel, the Caribbean and Alaska.A celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations to Greensboro Urban Ministry, Lutheridge/Lutherock Ministries, Lutheran World Relief, Habitat for Humanity or First Lutheran Endowment Fund would be appreciated.Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home