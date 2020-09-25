Phyllis Katherine Riley DavisMrs. Phyllis Katherine Riley Davis, 82, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her home in Concord.A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Gilwood Presbyterian Church. The Revs. Chaz Blasdell and Alan Buckner will officiate. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.Mrs. Davis was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late Samuel Riley and Kate Virginia Freeze Riley. She was an active member of Gilwood Presbyterian Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gernie Elzavan Davis Jr.; sister, Pauline Riley Overcash; and brother, John Frank Riley.Mrs. Davis is survived by daughter, Amy Davis; and granddaughter, Ashleigh Blue, both of Concord.Memorials may be sent to Gilwood Presbyterian Church, 2993 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027; or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory