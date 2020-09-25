Flora Marie Allen FowlerMarch 24, 1943 - September 22, 2020Flora Marie Allen Fowler, 77, of Midland, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.Flora was born March 24, 1943, in Charlotte, to the late Brice and Lucille Allen. She was also preceded in death by her son, Aaron "Kenny" Fowler Jr.; sister, Sylvia Stines; and brother-in-law, Edward Stines.Flora was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for her love of working with children in daycares, schools, and bible studies. "Ms. Flo," as the children and staff knew her, worked at Bethel Elementary School where she impacted many young lives for more than a decade. Her favorite hobbies were fishing with her family and crocheting afghans for loved ones. Flora was a dedicated member of Wilson Grove Baptist Church and was involved with many church activities over the years. She will be missed by the Midland community, where she resided with her husband, Aaron, for almost 40 years.Survivors include her husband, Aaron Kenneth Fowler Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Machelle and Steve Smith of Midland; brother and sister-in-law, Brice Jr. and Kym Allen; grandchildren, Kymberly Geiser and Benjamin Petrea of Mount Pleasant, Emily and Harrision Peacock of Raleigh, Haley and Lucas Ward of Concord, and Aaron Myers of Raleigh; and great-grandchildren, Waylon Petrea, Harper Ward, Gavin Myers, and Grady Myers.The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., today (Friday, Sept. 25), at Wilson Grove Baptist Church, 6624 Wilgrove Mint Hill Rd. in Mint Hill. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Rob Mariucci. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd. in Mint Hill.Memorials may be sent to Wilson Grove Baptist Church.Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland