Myra "Denyse" StoweJanuary 28, 1951 - September 22, 2020Myra Garmon "Denyse" Stowe, 69, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence, in Concord.Denise was born Jan. 28, 1951, in North Carolina, to the late Brice Garmon and the late Frances Garmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Stowe.The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Hartsell Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1119 Union St. South in Concord.Survivors include son, Ritchie Broome of Concord; brothers, Kevin Garmon of Concord and Roger Garmon also of Concord. Also surviving are her two grandsons, Dylan and Chandler Broome.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord