Betty Wright HelmsBetty Arlene Wright Helms, 86, of Kannapolis, went home to be with our Lord, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.She was the daughter of the late Eddie and Beulah Wright and granddaughter of the late William Columbus Russell and Janie McDaniel Russell. Betty was born Nov. 1, 1933, and married her true love, Morris Lee Helms, who affectionately called her Betty Blue. They were married Oct. 24, 1952. Morris preceded Betty in death after 58 years of marriage.Betty worked in Cannon Mills #7 Weave Draw-in Room for 40 years. After retiring, she continued to work part-time. Betty loved to love on people. She lovingly looked after her great-grandson, and she graciously provided care for her husband before his death. She was a wonderful cook and an excellent baker, which she used to bless bereaved families at her church. She loved decorating for each holiday, and Christmas was her favorite.Betty was a dedicated and faithful wife, loving and kind mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family and friends were important to her, and she loved having visitors. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Royal Oaks Baptist Church.Betty will always be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cathy (Wayne) Helms; two sons, Randy (Lisa) Helms Sr., Scott (Debbie) Helms, and the late Jeffrey Lee Helms. Betty had seven grandchildren: Kevin (Deanna) Helms, Tonya Greene, Beth (Joe) Cartner, Chris (Jean) Helms, Keisha (Wes) Mister, Randy Helms Jr., and Tabitha (Nick) Maynard. Betty had 13 great-grandchildren, Clayton (Lea) Cartner, Callie Helms, Tyler Green, Mckenna Helms, Matthew Mister, Savannah Helms, Morgan Mister, Molly Mister, Cash Morris Maynard, Cameron Wilson, Collin Wilson, Kendall Wilson, and Cohen Wilson. She had one great-great-grandchild, Carter Wilson.The family will be receiving family and friends Saturday, Sept. 26, at Royal Oaks Baptist Church from 10 to 10:45 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Andy Downs will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis.As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to Royal Oaks Baptist Church, 904 Texas St., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory