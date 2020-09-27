Robbin Miranda Shoaf Keller



November 7, 1955 - September 24, 2020



Robbin Miranda Shoaf Keller, 64, of China Grove, went home to be with our Lord Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.



She was the daughter of the late Charles Shoaf Jr., and Mary Ethel Riley Shoaf. Robbin was born Nov. 7, 1955, and married her true love, Mark Eugene Keller Sr., Dec. 7, 1971. Mark preceded Robbin in death after 45 years of marriage.



Robbin retired in 2010, after running a small business Kellers Kakes & Katering for many years. Robbin loved to cuddle with her dogs, and loved spending time with all of her family.



Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Angela Vanallen (Jeremy) of Huntersville; son, Mark Eugene Keller Jr. (Heather) of China Grove and daughter, Jennifer Thrift (Blain) of Taylorsville; grandchildren Brandon Sierzega, Christopher Sierzega, Brian Williams, Marcus Williams and Mason Keller; one great-grandson, Carter Williams; her sisters, Patricia Shoaf Boyd, Elizabeth Renee Shoaf, Kemberly Shoaf Smith, Tamra Shoaf Dial; brother, Charles Ernest Shoaf.



She was preceded in death by brother, Charles Keith Shoaf.



The family will be receiving family and friends Thursday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m., at Sloan Lake Community Church, 140 Glory Rd., in China Grove. Dr. Zachary Sizemore will officiate.



As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to Donate life North Carolina, P.O. Box 5536 Cary, NC 27512.

