Abbie Eudy LaytonJuly 19, 1928 - November 13, 2020Abbie Thaddeus Eudy Layton, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the age of 92.Abbie was born July 19, 1928, in Mt. Pleasant, to Arthur Thaddeous Eudy and Carrie Lee Allman. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School, and became an elementary school teacher's aide. Abbie married the love of her life, John Archie Layton in 1947. They raised a daughter, Elva Jane Seaford, and son, Arthur Olin Layton in Mt. Pleasant, later moving to Traveler's Rest, S.C., before retiring to their fishing cabin on Lake Norman.Abbie was a spirited, strong willed woman with an infectious smile and undeniable kindness. She was an active member of her church from childhood and was passionate about volunteering with the American Legion and Lions Club. She loved flowers, and spent much of her time outside planting bright seasonal beds to have beautiful colors all year-round both outside and in. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, country music and sweets. After retirement she collected and sold antiques and her handmade creations on the weekends at Old Metrolina Market.Abbie was preceded in death by her husband, Archie, in 2001. She is survived by her two children, Elva (husband, David Thorne Seaford) and Art (wife, Kathy Teague Layton); granddaughter, Carrie Lee Briggs (husband, Jonathan Briggs); two great-granddaughters, Hazel and Mavis; sister, Jane Allman Beeker; and nephews, Mike Beeker and Mark Beeker.A graveside service is planned (public invited, masks required) at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church cemetery, officiated by Duane Melton. We are very aware and concerned about the COVID-19 virus and the impact it has on our daily lives. We urge that you take measures to stay healthy and please do not feel any obligation to attend the planned small service. Your thoughts and prayers are more than enough.The family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Summit Place Assisted Living in Mooresville, to Hospice of Catawba and Iredell Counties and to our many friends for their care and compassion for Abbie and our families.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 237, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.