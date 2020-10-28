A.C. Basinger Jr.December 16, 1940 - October 26, 2020A.C. Basinger Jr., 79, of Concord, passed away Monday Oct. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health Main. Mr. Basinger was born in Rowan County, Dec. 16, 1940, to the late Agustus Covington Basinger Sr. and Fannie Mae Biggerstaff Basinger.A.C. was a long-time and active member of Boger Reformed Church. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was a retired supervisor at Fieldcrest Cannon and later in life enjoyed working as a farrier. A.C. was also an active member of the Kannapolis Moose lodge serving in many roles, including International Moose Ambassador. He was also a proud member of the D.A.V and American Legion. A.C. was a supporter with his time and effort to many other organizations including Meals on Wheels, Mount Pleasant Food Ministry and Cabarrus Hospital. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Claddy Basinger Roseman.Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service at Kannapolis Cemetery.He is survived by his wife, Rita Eudy Basinger; son, Rick Basinger of China Grove; daughter, Lori Basinger Woods of China Grove; and grandson, Jonathan Woods of Charlotte.Memorials in A.C.'s honor may be made to Boger Reformed Church, 7313 Gold Hill Rd., Concord NC 28025.