Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ada Kathryn Phillips Mills
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Ada Kathryn Phillips Mills

December 20, 1949 - August 21, 2021

Ada Kathryn Phillips Mills, 71, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, surrounded by her family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Ada was born Dec. 20, 1949, in Kinston, to the late Minnie Mae Casey Phillips and Carl Eugene Phillips.

Ada was a caretaker for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her daughter, Sunday Smith and husband, Brad, of Potsdam, N.Y.; sons, Jacob Takala and wife, Tina, of Asheville, John Mark Mills Jr. and girlfriend, Arica McCord, of Covington, Ga., and Justin Mills and wife, Kim, of Castle Hayne; sister, Emily Steele and husband, Ron, of Concord; and five grandchildren.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkinson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Best Friend,forever in my Heart, yesterday, today, and always!
Cindy ward
Friend
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results