Ada Kathryn Phillips MillsDecember 20, 1949 - August 21, 2021Ada Kathryn Phillips Mills, 71, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, surrounded by her family.The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 11, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, from 2 to 4 p.m.Ada was born Dec. 20, 1949, in Kinston, to the late Minnie Mae Casey Phillips and Carl Eugene Phillips.Ada was a caretaker for many years. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, listening to music, and spending time with her friends and family.She is survived by her daughter, Sunday Smith and husband, Brad, of Potsdam, N.Y.; sons, Jacob Takala and wife, Tina, of Asheville, John Mark Mills Jr. and girlfriend, Arica McCord, of Covington, Ga., and Justin Mills and wife, Kim, of Castle Hayne; sister, Emily Steele and husband, Ron, of Concord; and five grandchildren.Wilkinson Funeral Home