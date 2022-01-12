Menu
Adam "Gene" Lambert
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
Adam "Gene" Lambert

January 11, 1932 - January 9, 2022

Adam "Gene" Lambert, 89, of Concord, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Gene was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Cabarrus County, to the late Bertha Lambert Kennedy. He was also preceded in death by brothers, James "Bud" Lambert, Don Lambert, Larry Kennedy; and sister, Linda Kennedy Beachum.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Patsy Simpson Lambert of the home; daughter, Debbie Lambert Malarz; son, Rick Lambert; grandson, Jake Malarz; brother, Delmar Kennedy; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

Gene was a lifetime member of Roberta Baptist Church, where he served many roles. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Gene was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting, fishing and racing. Gene's family meant the world to him. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, officiated by the Rev. John Lindsay. Burial will take place at the West Concord Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Jan
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home-Concord
460 Branchview Drive, Concord, NC
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
