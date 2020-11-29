Albert Lee BradleyJanuary 28, 1928 - November 25, 2020Albert Lee Bradley, 92, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House, after a period of declining health.Born Jan. 28, 1928, in Rutherford County, Albert was the son of the late Minuard and Zula Condrey Bradley. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jones Bradley, in 1965.Albert honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Albert returned to college, earning his Master's Degree in education, before resuming his career as a teacher at Harrisburg Jr. High School and Hartsell Middle School, teaching collectively for 33 years. After retirement, Albert ran an antique booth, making many friends along the way.Albert was an extraordinary father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be forever loved and greatly missed by those he left behind. He is survived by two daughters, Janet Menius and husband, Michael, of Kannapolis and Susan Edwards and husband, George, of Salisbury; two grandchildren, Bradley and Sarah Edwards (Andrew Vernon); great-grandson, Nixon Vernon; two brothers, Carl Bradley of Fairfax, Va., and Jim Bradley and wife, Linda, of Forest City; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service to honor Albert's life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 30, at Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery, 250 Hudlow Rd. in Forest City. David Edwards will officiate.Whitley's Funeral Home