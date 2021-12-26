Albert Graham WeastA longtime resident of the Rimer community in Cabarrus County, Albert Graham Weast, 95, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.He was the oldest son of the late Frank C. Weast and Pauline G. Weast of Mt. Ulla.He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Dorothy Kluttz Weast; and their four sons and spouses, Philip (Keith) of Asheville, Kenneth (Carol) of Hendersonville, Ben (Beth) of Durham, and John (Cathy) of Concord; six grandchildren, Emily, Robbie, Leigha, Melanie, Rachel, and Margo; six great-grandchildren, Yuri, Kate, Lilliya, Sophia, Austin, and Keller; brother, Bob Weast; and two sisters, Jean Nolley and Lois Salter.In his work, Al was terminal manager for Central Motor Lines for many years. However, his passion was reserved for repairing and restoring furniture and working the family farm. A masterfully skilled craftsman, he restored furniture for folks locally throughout his life—making countless friends in the process. As a farmer, he valued the land, loved the animals and appreciated the web of life.Al was a man of faith and a dedicated member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. He especially cared about youth and supported a number of church sponsored youth development programs. Al was a good father who supported his sons' educational ambitions and careers and a caring grandfather who gave the grandchildren and great-grandchildren loving support and knowledge about life. He was a good neighbor, helping others in need.Al was not only a man who worked with his hands, but was a man of quiet grace who loved and enjoyed life. He enjoyed the annual "Fly-In" antique airplane show, eating fresh fruit, working with his cows, cooking breakfast, and walking with Dallas, his dog. He was a great story teller and enjoyed teaching the grandchildren about growing corn and driving a tractor. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.The family asks that memorial donations be made to either of the following, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church Endowment Fund for Youth Development, 4500 Rimer Rd., Concord, NC 28025; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.His ashes will be interred in the Cross of Christ Cemetery during a future, private family gathering.Whitley's Funeral Home