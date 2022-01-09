Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alice Bost McRorie
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Alice Bost McRorie

January 8, 1944 - January 6, 2022

Alice Bost McRorie, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Caremoor Retirement Center.

She was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Concord, to the late Lonnie Brown Bost and Sylvia Wilson Bost. Alice was an avid member of the Kannapolis Moose club and she was a Lady of the Moose, she was also a member of the Southern Corvette Club; she loved her dog, Pearl. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby McRorie; and brother, Lonnie Bost.

Those left to cherish her memory is her significant other, Rick Parnell; son, Eric Cook (Gina); granddaughter, Peyton Cook-Magnuson (Scotty); sister, Patti Furr; and brother, Larry Bost.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Rodney Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.

Memorials May be made to Lady of the Moose, 1860 Bostian Rd., China Grove, NC 28027.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Jan
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
sorry to hear of Alice passing.love and prayers
carolyn lingerfelt
Other
January 17, 2022
So sorry to hear of Alices passing. Went to school with her many years and graduated with her in class of 1962. Sweet lady....
Janice Wilson
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results