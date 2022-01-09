Alice Bost McRorieJanuary 8, 1944 - January 6, 2022Alice Bost McRorie, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Caremoor Retirement Center.She was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Concord, to the late Lonnie Brown Bost and Sylvia Wilson Bost. Alice was an avid member of the Kannapolis Moose club and she was a Lady of the Moose, she was also a member of the Southern Corvette Club; she loved her dog, Pearl. She will be dearly missed.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby McRorie; and brother, Lonnie Bost.Those left to cherish her memory is her significant other, Rick Parnell; son, Eric Cook (Gina); granddaughter, Peyton Cook-Magnuson (Scotty); sister, Patti Furr; and brother, Larry Bost.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with the Pastor Rodney Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service.Memorials May be made to Lady of the Moose, 1860 Bostian Rd., China Grove, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home