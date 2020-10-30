Alton Ray HoggardDecember 3, 1943 - October 26, 2020Alton Ray Hoggard, 76, of Concord, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.Mr. Hoggard was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Williamston, to the late John Henry Hoggard and the late Lettie Cherry Hoggard. He was also preceded in death by brothers, James (Bud) Hoggard, Dallas Hoggard, David Hoggard, Frank Hoggard; and sister, Irene Hoggard.Ray was the owner of Ray's Transmission Service in Concord. By trade Ray was a mechanic/transmission builder. In his earlier days, he enjoyed racing at Concord Motor Speedway and restoring vintage cars. He loved wood-working and could build almost anything with his hands. He enjoyed front porch sitting with his wife and hunting with his special dog, Annie.The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30.The funeral service will be follow in the chapel of Hartsell Funeral Home at 460 Branchview Drive. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Bobby Tallent. Burial will follow at the West Concord Cemetery at 331 Union Cemetery Rd. SW in Concord.Survivors include wife, Diane Hoggard of Concord; son, Terry (Kristina) Hoggard of Concord; son, Steve (Heather) Hoggard of Goldsboro; stepson, Tommy (Stacie) Wilson Jr. of Concord; stepdaughter, Brandi (Rusty) Tucker of Concord; grandchildren, T.J (Megan) Hoggard of Kannapolis, Brittney Hoggard of Concord, Kendall (Corey) Harr of Goldsboro, Cayce Hoggard of Chicago, Ill., Crystal Hoggard of Goldsboro, and Lacey Wilson of Concord; great-grandchildren, Trey, Xavier, and Kai Hoggard of Kannapolis; sister, Faye Sanderson of Rock Hill, S.C.; brother, John Hoggard of Concord; and special friend, his dog, Annie.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord