Angel Love FarrisMiss Angel Love Farris, 43, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Kannapolis.A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Saturday, April 23, at First Baptist Church of Kannapolis, 1311 Martin Luther King Ave. Dr. Henry McNeil will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, at First Baptist Church of Kannapolis, prior to the service.Miss Farris was born Dec. 13, 1978, in Concord. She was a daughter of Gloria Farris Martin and the late Melvin Wilson.She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Kannapolis, where she served as choir director. She was a graduate of North Rowan High School where she was drum major, cheerleader, basketball player, and Flag girl. Angel was also part of the Cabarrus Music and Arts Ministry.She was preceded in death by father, Melvin Wilson.Miss Farris is survived by son, Ashton E. Farris of the home; mother, Gloria Denise Farris Martin and husband, Roosevelt; two sisters, Jachovia Farris and Jasmine Bell, both of Kannapolis; three brothers, Carlos Farris of Salisbury and Ricky Smith Jr. and Rasheem Smith, both of Kannapolis; grandparents, William A. Farris Sr. of Kannapolis and Johnnie and Joe Hoyle of China Grove; god parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Graham of Kannapolis; godsisters, Aakilah Booker and April Barnette; and godbrother, Ronald Graham Jr.Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Kannapolis, 1311 Martin Luther King Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory