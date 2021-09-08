Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Angela Beaver Tovornik
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Concord High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Angela Beaver Tovornik

August 18, 1966 - September 4, 2021

Angela Beaver Tovornik, 55, of Concord, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, after a long battle with COVID-19. Her mother and daughter were by her side.

There will be a private memorial service with the family at a later date.

Born Aug. 18, 1966, in Concord, she was the daughter of Peggy Beaver Hinson and the late Guy Brown Beaver.

Angela graduated from Concord High School and was a licensed massage therapist for several years while she worked to earn her degree as a registered medical assistant. She had a passion for the sick and hurting and she practiced her care for people in her chosen profession at Atrium Health Rheumatology. Angela also had a great love for animals.

She is survived by her longtime love, Don Clendenin; her mother, Peggy Hinson; her daughter, Jessyca Tovornik; two grandchildren, Ceazia Crisco and Anthony Vazquez; sisters, Diane Ezzell (Jim), and Cathy Newsome; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Ste. 309, Orlando, FL 32835 or to the Humane Society of Concord, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr. NE, CONCORD, NC
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so incredibly sorry. I met Angela long ago at Cold Springs Church. Praying and sending love to everyone who loves her.
Jennifer Ritchie
Friend
September 20, 2021
So very sorry to hear this...
Beth R. Myers
September 9, 2021
RIP my Angie i loveeeee you.... So sorry Jessica and the babies..
Celeste Boyd
September 8, 2021
Angela was my co-worker at CIPM .She was a true friend and would go out of her way to help others. She always had a special place in her heart for all animals. My prayers go out to her family who meant everything to her. I will cherish my wonderful memories I have of her as a co-worker and a friend.
Barbara Rogers
Work
September 8, 2021
