Angela Beaver TovornikAugust 18, 1966 - September 4, 2021Angela Beaver Tovornik, 55, of Concord, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, after a long battle with COVID-19. Her mother and daughter were by her side.There will be a private memorial service with the family at a later date.Born Aug. 18, 1966, in Concord, she was the daughter of Peggy Beaver Hinson and the late Guy Brown Beaver.Angela graduated from Concord High School and was a licensed massage therapist for several years while she worked to earn her degree as a registered medical assistant. She had a passion for the sick and hurting and she practiced her care for people in her chosen profession at Atrium Health Rheumatology. Angela also had a great love for animals.She is survived by her longtime love, Don Clendenin; her mother, Peggy Hinson; her daughter, Jessyca Tovornik; two grandchildren, Ceazia Crisco and Anthony Vazquez; sisters, Diane Ezzell (Jim), and Cathy Newsome; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Ste. 309, Orlando, FL 32835 or to the Humane Society of Concord, 2010 Wilshire Ct. SW, Concord, NC 28025.