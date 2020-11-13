Ann Elizabeth Johnson GriggsMay 5, 1924 - November 12, 2020Ann Elizabeth Johnson Griggs, 96, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Accordius Health in Concord.She was born in Hartsville, S.C., May 5, 1924, to Pearl Easterling Johnson and Ike Johnson. Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Griggs; sons, Van Griggs and Carroll Cassidy; and siblings, W. E. Johnson, William Ike Johnson Darrell Johnson, Sarah Phelps and Myrtle Gainey.She is survived by her daughter, Frances Cassidy Fowler (Eddie); son, Bryan Cassidy (Ruth) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Cindy Jolly (Barry), Amy Sowell (Dennis), Todd Cassidy (Donna), all of South Carolina, David Fowler (Sharon) of Concord and Justin Fowler of Charlotte; great-grandchildren, Katelynn and Matthew Fowler, Ryan Morrell, Zeb Seth Sowell, Dylan Cassidy, Kansas Cassidy, and Britni Gandy (William); adopted granddaughter, Kelly Barbee and children; and best friend, Hilda Bean of Concord.Ann had a special love of children and ran a small daycare in her home for years.Her service was held in the Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Concord Saturday, Nov. 14, officiated by the Rev. Jim Hood. A graveside service was held at Cedar Creek Baptist Church cemetery in Hartsville, S.C.Memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.The family would like to thank the staff of Accordius Health for all the kindness and thoughtful care of Ms. Ann.Wilkinson Funeral Home