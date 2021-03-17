Menu
Ann Matilda Kennedy
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
Ann Matilda Kennedy

August 29, 1939 - March 11, 2021

Ann Matilda Kennedy, 81, of Concord, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home in Concord.

She was born Aug. 29, 1939, to Shelton and Arleigh (Lentz) Smith in Cabarrus County. She was a graduate of Hartsell High School and of Kings Business College. Ann worked as a Financial and Benefits Coordinator for the Cabarrus County School System which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was also a lifelong member of West Ford United Methodist Church where she served as the organist for 39 years.

Ann is survived by her loving spouse of 62 years, James Kennedy; sister, Carolyn Lentz Sinn of Palm Beach Fla.; daughter, Angela Godfrey; and granddaughter, Payton Godfrey of Rome, Ga.

She was preceded in death by father, Shelton Raymond Smith; mother, Arleigh Matilda Smith; sister, Sarah Gwendolyn Auten of Concord.

Ann's presence will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Hartsell Funeral Home

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
