Ann Jean Sossamon McDougallSeptember 15, 1931 - March 3, 2020Ann Jean Sossamon McDougall, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. Andrews Assisted Living.The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Mt. Pleasant Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. Frank Sossamon and Steve McDougal. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The McDougall family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 6, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant.Ann was born in Cabarrus County, Sept. 15, 1931, to the late John and Blanche Barringer Sossamon. She was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Most of all, she would like to be remembered for her faithful service to her church, where she was a charter and active member. She served as executive secretary and treasurer for 60 years, member of the women's ministry and long time Sunday school teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin, Leonard, Gilbert, Donald and J.C. Sossamon. Ann loved to travel with Duane; they spent two years in Fairbanks, Alaska, while Duane was in the Air Force. Their travels also included trips to all 50 states (Alaska and Hawaii before they were states), and 27 different countries, including most of the Caribbean Islands. In her working career, she worked for Quaker Chemical Corp. of Charlotte for 20 years, as a warehouse manager and retired from Glosson Freightways Inc., as a sales manager after 13 years. She was also active in other organizations, serving as past president of Trailways Ladies Auxiliary, Charlotte Transportation and Women's Traffic club, and a member of American Legion Post 301 Auxiliary. She was also listed in the Who's Who of American Women, 12th Edition 1981-1982.She is survived by her husband, Duane McDougall; daughter, DeAnn M. Mayers; son, Steve McDougall; grandchildren, Jennifer Leger and husband, Lester, Jared Mayers and wife, Katie, Jessica McDougall and husband, Larry Tran, Rachel McDougall and husband, Chad Nishimura, Charis McDougall and husband, Luke Hill, Asher McDougall and wife, Hailey; great-grandchildren, Aiden Mayers, Ashton Mayers, Kylee Leger, Taylor Duhon, Judah Tran, Levi Tran, Yoshi Hill and Nelson McDougall.Memorials in Ann's honor may be made to Mt. Pleasant Pentecostal Holiness Church Building Fund, 2680 Mt. Pleasant Rd. S, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.