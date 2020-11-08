Anna Margaret Moose BarbeeMrs. Anna Margaret Moose Barbee, 89, of Concord, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.Anna Margaret was born in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Henry and Lizzie Boger Moose. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Barbee; and siblings, Bertha Miller, Betty Hinson, Ralph, George, John, LeRoy, Bill, Tommie and Mildred Moose.Anna Margaret retired from Cabarrus County Schools and was a member of Pine Bluff U.M.C. She loved gardening, canning, baking, and sharing her bounties with others. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with family and friends. Her sense of humor and unique laugh will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.Survivors include her daughters, Dr. Sylvia Barbee-Walker and husband, Lee Walker and Shirley Burris and husband, Dean Burris; son, Dr. Ted Barbee; granddaughter, Sarah Lawson and husband, Joshua; great-grandson, Noah Linwood Lawson; brothers, Clarence and Hugh Moose; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family is truly grateful to the staff of St. Andrews Assisted Living Center for all their love and care shown to Mrs. Barbee and her family during her stay there. Also, thank you to the staff at Tucker Hospice House for your care and support.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Wilkinson Funeral Home