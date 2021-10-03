Menu
Anne Forrest Roberts
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
Anne Forrest Roberts

April 16, 1937 - September 10, 2021

Anne Forrest Roberts passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, after being in declining health for a brief time.

She was 84 years old and a resident of Kannapolis, for 62 years. She was born April 16, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., to Andrew G. Forrest Sr. and Muriel G Forrest. She was preceded in death by her parents and sibling, Andrew G. Forrest Jr., of Ohio.

She is survived by her previous husband, Richard R. Roberts of Kannapolis; brother, Ralph Forrest and wife, Audrey, of Orlando, Fla.; daughters, Cassandra Holbrook and husband, Brian, of Kannapolis, Andrea Ward and husband, Tony, of Parrish, Fla.; son, Mark and wife, Teresa, of China Grove; six grandchildren, Audra Corriher and husband, Josh, of Kannapolis, Brandon Holbrook of Kannapolis, Tyler and Blake Roberts of China Grove, SPC Zachary Isaiah Ward Sr. and wife, Deirdra, of Ft. Bragg, and Julianna Ward of Kannapolis; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Drew, and Ava Corriher and Zachary Isaiah Ward Jr., as well as her companion, Donald Holler.

Anne attended the Univ. of Miami. She was a previous President of The Junior Women's Club of Kannapolis while later being named as both a District and State Official.

She worked at Cabarrus Pediatrics for 32 years. During that time, she helped many worried mothers when they called into the clinic. Her friend and colleague, Dr. David A. Lockhart, fondly named her "Grannie Annie".

A private celebration of life was held at the home of her son, Mark Roberts, Saturday, Oct. 2. She will forever be in our hearts.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of working with Anne in the early 90's at Cabarrus Pediatrics. Wonderful, wonderful lady! Prayers to her family!
Crystal Whitmire
Work
October 5, 2021
