Annie Lee Brumley WilkinsonMarch 21, 1927 - February 20, 2021Annie Lee Brumley Wilkinson, 93, of the Enochville Community in Kannapolis, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 7, at Bethpage United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Sam Lewis and the Rev. Randy Foster officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the funeral. The family respectfully requests that friends wear masks and practice proper social distancing behaviors per church policy.Annie Lee was born March 21, 1927, in Cabarrus County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Emma Goodman Brumley. In addition to her parents, Annie Lee was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Franklin Wilkinson; her son, Clay Wilkinson and his wife, Judy; and her three brothers, Jay, Ray and Carl Brumley.Annie Lee was a lifelong area resident and longtime member of Bethpage United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school to 3-5 year-olds for over 50 years, and earned 54 years of Sunday school perfect attendance. Over her lifetime, Annie Lee worked at Cannon Mills in the Finishing Department, but was also a homemaker for her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.Those remaining to cherish her memory include two sons, Neal Wilkinson (Sandra) of Salisbury and Wrenn Wilkinson (Marie) of China Grove; her grandchildren, Evan Wilkinson (Maria) and Brett Wilkinson, both of Knoxville, Tenn., and Wendy Blake (Alan) of Concord; and her great-grandchildren, Luca Wilkinson of Knoxville and Landon and Sophia Blake, both of Concord.Memorial donations can be made to Bethpage United Methodist Church Relief Fund c/o Bethpage United Methodist Church, 109 Fellowship Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Whitley's Funeral Home